ERDOĞAN SAYS HE TOLD BIDEN TURKEYS STANCE ON S-400 AND F-35 JETS ISSUES WOULD NOT CHANGE

Erdoğan says he told Biden Turkey's stance on S-400 and F-35 jets issues would not change

Turrkey will take matters into its own hands if it cannot receive the support it expects from its allies in the fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, saying that Washington will realize sooner or later its error in supporting a terrorist organization.

Speaking to members of the Turkish press in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Erdoğan touched on relations with the U.S. following his recent meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Turkey conveyed its expectations on regional issues to its allies, Erdoğan said, evaluating the NATO summit.

"We have always emphasized that terrorism cannot be destroyed with the ambivalent attitude of "good terrorist, bad terrorist". It is a historical mistake to, instead of standing next to an ally who is the target of terrorism, prefer the terrorist organizations that that ally is fighting. Those who support terrorist organizations and encourage them will sooner or later realize what a big mistake they made," Erdoğan said.

"We expect them to respect our country's sovereign rights and security sensitivities. We want them to display solidarity, which is a necessity of the spirit of an alliance," he added.

Erdoğan, on the sidelines of the summit, also met with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and France and the prime ministers of the U.K., Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands and Spain.

Criticizing the continued support Washington gives to the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, Erdoğan reminded that the terrorist group recently attacked a hospital in Syria's northern Afrin province.

"The U.S. is not able to say that the YPG/PKK bombed the hospital in Afrin," he underlined, implying that the U.S.' policy on Syria remains the same.

He reminded that he presented an exclusive book providing details on Turkey's counterterrorism efforts during his one-on-one meetings with country leaders at the NATO summit and said that the book was highly welcomed.

He presented the book, "Turkey's Fight Against Terrorism" – which outlines the country's efforts against the YPG/PKK, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh – to U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We have once again conveyed our fight against Daesh, the PKK, YPG and FETÖ on the highest level to our interlocutors. We will continue our fight against terrorism. We do this for our country, our region, for global peace and justice. Terrorism is a universal challenge," he stated.

"We have proven our power in Syria and Libya and will continue to do so."

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group. On the other hand, Turkey strongly opposes the YPG's presence in northern Syria. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and that terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Underlining that one cannot support one terrorist group to defeat another, Turkey conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.









