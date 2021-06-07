Turkey administers over 31M vaccine shots to date

Turkey has administered over 31 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Monday.

Around 17.85 million people have received their first doses, while over 13.2 million have been fully vaccinated, said a Health Ministry count.

The ministry also confirmed 5,647 new coronavirus cases, including 495 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Sunday was 5,386.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.2 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,255 with 91 new fatalities, five fewer than a day earlier.

As many as 6,576 more patients won the battle against the virus over the past day, down from 6,003 on Sunday, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.1 million.

Over 55.67 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,060.

To stem the virus' spread, Turkey is currently imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays till July.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.73 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 173.37 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.