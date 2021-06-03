CAR ACCIDENT TAKES NINE LIVES IN TURKEYS CENTRAL SIVAS PROVINCE

News Turkey Car accident takes nine lives in Turkey's central Sivas province

Car accident takes nine lives in Turkey's central Sivas province

Two vehicles collided on a motorway in the Gölova district in the morning and all nine occupants lost their lives, Salih Ayhan -- the governor of Sivas -- told the Turkish media outlets on Thursday. Three children [aged 1, 5 and 15] were among the dead, the governor added.

DPA TURKEY Published June 03,2021 Subscribe

Nine people have been killed in a car accident in the central Turkish province of Sivas.



Two vehicles collided head-on in the morning and all the occupants died, the governor of Sivas, Salih Ayhan, told the Turkish state broadcaster TRT on Thursday.



Three children aged 1, 5 and 15 were among the dead, he said. The other dead were three men and three women.



The accident happened because one of the vehicles crossed into the oncoming lane, the governor said.



Television pictures showed two cars completely destroyed. The accident occurred on a motorway in the Gölova district.





