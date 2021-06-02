TURKEY IS ITALYS MAIN TRADING PARTNER IN MEDITERRANEAN BASIN

The Italian ambassador to Ankara said Wednesday Turkey is Italy's main trading partner among the countries in the Mediterranean basin.

Speaking at an online event held by the Italian Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara on the occasion of Italy's June 2 Republic Day, Massimo Gaiani said the friendship between the peoples of the two countries unites Italy and Turkey.

Gaiani said he has met people from different segments and ages, which forms the basis of the ties between the two countries since he came to Turkey, noting that they have established prosperous and mutually beneficial commercial relations.

Reminding that Italy is Turkey's second-largest trading partner within the EU, Gaiani pointed out that Italy is ranked first among the countries investing in Turkey.

"As loyal members of the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) and active supporters of the UN peace and security system in the international context, we face numerous global challenges together. We must unite our efforts to defeat the pandemic and revive our economies," he added.