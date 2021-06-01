President Erdoğan to discuss Turkey-US tensions with Biden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late on Tuesday said he will discuss the recent tensions between the US and Turkey with his American counterpart Joe Biden in the upcoming NATO leaders' summit.

In an interview with national broadcaster TRT, Erdoğan said "preliminary preparations" have been made ahead of the meeting.

"At the meeting, we will ask why the Turkey-US relations are going through such a tense period," said Erdoğan.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Biden will take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium.

Erdoğan also reiterated disappointment over the US' support for YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria.

RELATIONS WITH EGYPT

On relations with Egypt, Erdoğan said Turkey and Egypt have a vast area of cooperation from the Eastern Mediterranean to Libya and Ankara is determined to restore relations with Cairo.

"I know Egyptian people very well. The cultural aspect of our ties is very strong. Therefore, we are determined to start this process again," said the president.