2nd Turkish Diaspora Media Awards to discover promising talent

The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) is organizing the 2nd Turkish Diaspora Media Awards, a competition to encourage young journalists, communicators and filmmakers of the future.

It will promote original and quality work in media by the Turkish diaspora.

All Turkish citizens and blue card holders between the ages of 15 and 40 are eligible to enter.

The contest, which was first held in 2020, has five different categories: Short Film, Scenario, Photography, Investigative Journalism and New Media.

Applications will be received from June 7 until Sept. 30 online, i.e. turkdiasporasimedyaodulleri.com/basvuru.

The winner in the Short Film category will be awarded €5,000, whereas those who claim the top prize in Scenario, New Media, and Investigative Journalism categories will get €2,500 each. The winner in Photography will receive €1,000.

The top 10 candidates in all categories will be offered free participation to the Turkish Diaspora Media Academy, the details of which will be announced later.

Further details are available on turkdiasporasimediaodulleri.com, and social media accounts with the name, tdmedyaodulleri.