Turkey neutralizes 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized by Turkish armed unmanned aerial vehicles in the Zap region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey's anti-terror operations continue without any letup, it added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.