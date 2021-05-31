Over 29M vaccine shots administered in Turkey to date

Turkey has so far administered over 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Monday.

More than 16.58 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.48 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 6,493 new coronavirus cases, including 596 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Sunday was 6,933.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.24 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,527 with 122 new fatalities.

As many as 9,582 more patients won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.11 million.

Over 54.13 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,339, down by 51 from Sunday's count.

Turkey will impose a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown in Sundays in June.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.54 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 170.42 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.