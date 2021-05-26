TURKEYS PARLIAMENT HEAD CONGRATULATES GEORGIA ON NATIONAL DAY

Turkey's parliament speaker on Wednesday congratulated Georgia on completing 103 years of independence.

"On behalf of the Turkish nation and myself, I congratulate the friendly people of Georgia on the occasion of the National Day," Şentop said in a letter to his Georgian counterpart Kakha Kuchava.

He noted that Turkey and Georgia shared deep-rooted historical and cultural ties.

"Close relations between our parliaments are also developing on this ground, gaining momentum on bilateral and multilateral platforms," he said.

Georgia declared independence on May 26, 1918 in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917.