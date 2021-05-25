Hopeful wait for PKK-abducted Kurdish children continues in Diyarbakır

Aggrieved Kurdish families whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group continued their sit-in in southeastern Turkey on Day 631.

The families have been protesting since Sept. 3, 2019, encouraging their children to give up their weapons and surrender to Turkish authorities.

Protests outside the office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir province started with three mothers who said their children had been forcibly recruited by the terrorists. The Turkish government says the HDP has links to the PKK terrorist organization.

Hatice Levent, one of the mothers at Tuesday's protest, said she was determined to continue the sit-in until she unites with her child.

Accusing the HDP of having deceived her daughter into joining the PKK, Levent said she has not heard from her daughter for the past seven years.

"I long for the voice and smell of my daughter. Let our kids be free," she called on the HDP and PKK.

She urged her daughter to escape from the terror group's clutches and surrender to security forces.

"Escape with your friends. Come back altogether with your friends, we miss you so much," Levent said.

Necmettin Bicer, a father protesting for the return of his daughter, Gülcan, said his child was deceived into joining PKK ranks six years ago.

Bicer also called on his daughter to surrender to security forces.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





