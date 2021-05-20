TURKISH PARLIAMENT COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE ISRAELS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN PALESTINE

The Turkish parliament's Human Rights Committee on Thursday formed a sub-committee to investigate Israel's human rights violations in Palestine.

"We share the pain of Palestinians and voice the Palestinians' rights to remain human and to live as human beings. We strongly condemn Israel's limitless aggression and shout out to the world that we will never consent to this," Hakan Çavuşoğlu, the head of parliament's Human Rights Committee, told the sub-committee members in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu also said Israel's human rights violations should be legally and morally condemned so that they do not remain without response.

Meanwhile, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, welcoming the formation of the sub-committee, said on Twitter: "I wish successful work in a short time."

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and over 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian authorities.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.