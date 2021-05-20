Turkey seals deal for 60M more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Turkey has finalized a deal to buy 60 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, with an option for an additional 30 million doses.

"This second supply agreement brings the total number of doses to be supplied to Turkey to up to 120 million, all of which will be delivered in 2021," according to a statement issued by BioNTech on Thursday.

On Dec. 25, 2020, the two companies announced an initial agreement to provide 30 million vaccine doses to Turkey, read the statement.

"We are grateful to be able to make an important contribution to Turkey's vaccination efforts and for the trust placed in us," said Uğur Şahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

