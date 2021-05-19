Turkish charity sends ambulances, hospital beds to Gaza

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) on Wednesday sent 20 hospital beds and two ambulances to Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital.

In a statement, Ihsan Açık, the second chairman of the board of trustees of the TDV, said the foundation is trying to heal the wounds of the Palestinians, who have been struggling to survive under very difficult conditions for years and who are trying to stand firm against Israel's oppression.

He stated that the homes of many people in Gaza were destroyed as a result of Israel's recent attacks and dozens of Palestinians, including children, were martyred.

Since the first day of the occupation in Palestine, TDV has distributed approximately 235 million Turkish liras ($ 27 million) worth of aid.

He said that the construction of nine mosques in Gaza has been completed, and repair will be carried out on the mosques that have been demolished as a result of the attacks.

He added that the TDV plans to send four more ambulances to the Gaza Strip.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,530 others injured in Israeli attacks across the blockaded territory since May 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Twelve Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.