Turkish Defense Ministry shares moment of neutralizing PKK ringleader

Turkish National Defense Ministry on Tuesday shared footage of an air operation in which the PKK terror group's ringleader in Syria, codenamed Sofi Nurettin, was neutralized in northern Iraq.

The video shows how Turkish forces destroyed the cave where the terrorist among the high-ranking members of the PKK was hiding.

The ministry said that the crossing of the terrorist, who was on INTERPOL's red notice, into northern Iraq demonstrates once more that YPG/PYD is a Syrian extension of the PKK/KCK terror organization.

Congratulating the members of the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization for "a successful cross-border operation," the ministry said: "No terrorist organization and no terrorist targeting our country and our noble nation will be able to avoid being held accountable!"

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the neutralization of the terrorist on Monday during a news conference.

Erdogan said the neutralized terrorist was guilty of many attacks against Turkish soldiers in Turkey's anti-terror operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

The terrorist also ordered the killings of 13 Turkish civilians in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.