Turkey condemns Israeli strike on Qatari Red Crescent building in Gaza

Turkey on Tuesday condemned an Israeli strike on the Qatari Red Crescent building in the besieged Gaza Strip in Palestine.

"We invite the international community to step up their efforts to force Israel to end the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force and to comply with international law," said Tanju Bilgic, a spokesman at the Foreign Ministry.

"We wish Allah's mercy for those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to those injured, as a result of these heinous attacks, which are a clear violation of international humanitarian law."

The headquarters of the Qatari Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Gaza were struck by Israeli warplanes on Monday.

In a tweet, the QRCS said: "The Qatari Red Crescent was severely damaged this afternoon due to the shelling of a commercial building where it is located in Gaza city."

According to QRCS, the attack also killed two Palestinians, including a child, and injured 10 others.

The group said it will continue to "provide relief aid to the affected people in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent."

The Israeli army has launched incessant attacks on Gaza since May 10, killing at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children and 35 women, and injuring 1,400 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Dozens of buildings and houses have also been razed to the ground.