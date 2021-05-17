Turkey reports more than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey registered over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the country's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

A total of 10,174 cases, including 923 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.12 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 44,983, with 223 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 13,864 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.86 million.

Over 51.07 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 206,836 more done since Sunday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,326.

Turkey has administered over 26.22 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

More than 15.04 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.18 million have been fully vaccinated.

Turkey entered a 17-day lockdown on April 29 and the measures led to a drop in cases nationwide. A gradual normalization has begun starting Monday.

Until June 1, weekdays will see a nighttime curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends will be under full lockdown.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.37 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 162.6 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections.