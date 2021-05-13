TURKEYS ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATES ENTIRE ISLAMIC WORLD ON EID AL-FITR

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday marked Eid al-Fitr, a three-day Muslim festival celebrated after the fasting month of Ramadan.

This year's celebrations were muted due to a nationwide lockdown enforced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"I congratulate you and your family on this holiday, my sincere wishes. I pray Allah brings us the next holiday filled with health, welfare and peace," Erdoğan said on Telegram.

Vice President Fuat Oktay in a tweet congratulated Muslims on Eid.

"I sincerely congratulate our nation and the whole Islamic world, especially our Palestinian brothers and sisters on Eid al-Fitr. I ask Allah that these blessed days will bring goodness to our country, our nation and all of humanity," Oktay said.

Fahrettin Altun, the country's communications director, also sent out a tweet on the occasion.

"I congratulate our nation and the entire Islamic world on Eid al-Fitr, and wish that these blessed days will lead to peace in Jerusalem, the salvation of our brothers and sisters who suffered persecution in Palestine and all over the world, and the unity and solidarity of the Islamic world," he said.

Traditionally, Eid is marked by large family festivities and mass prayers. But this year, same as in 2020, many can only celebrate at home with immediate family marking the holiday under lockdown.