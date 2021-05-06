HEAD OF GERMAN TOUR OPERATOR GROUP HAILS TURKEYS COVID-19 MEASURES

Tourist venues in Turkey had taken prompt and well-thought-out measures against the coronavirus last summer, the head of a German travel association said on Thursday and expressed hope that progress against the virus helps revive the tourism sector this year as well.

"Hotels and destinations applied fast and well-thought-out hygiene and safety concepts that worked very well last year. This is also confirmed by the Robert Koch Institute's figures on German travelers that returned from Turkey," Norbert Fiebig, the president of the German Travel Association (DRV), told Anadolu Agency.

Underlining that Turkey is one of the most important destinations for German travel marketing, Fiebig underlined the importance of tour operators presenting comprehensive offers in Turkey.

Fiebig said Germany and Turkey had agreed last year on a "safe corridors" regulation that made holiday trips to Turkey possible last summer and expressed said it would be beneficial for this regulation to apply again this year -- provided the pandemic allows it.

"Turkey is an extremely attractive holiday destination and very popular among Germans. Turkey ranked second after Spain in holidaymakers' preferences in summer 2019," he said.

The currently ranks third after Spain and Greece in bookings received for this summer, he said, adding that German travelers were ready to vacation.

"This [demand] will also be reflected in reservations with the progress in vaccinations, a sensible testing strategy and comprehensive hygiene and safety measures. There is definitely interest in vacationing in Turkey," he said.

It will be important for the German government to address the issue of relaxing restrictions for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, he said. There may be some uncertainty for companies and those who want to go on vacation if there are differing regulations, he added.

Stressing that many German tour operators and travel agencies have been in a difficult situation since last year, he said the German government should adopt a positive perspective and support them.

"We need a forward-looking plan to revive tourism. Customers and companies alike need more clarity about when and under what conditions travel is possible," he added.