Turkey-Egypt talks were 'frank and in-depth'

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Egypt that ended on Thursday were "frank and in-depth," according to a joint press release between the two sides.

"The discussions were frank and in-depth. They addressed bilateral issues as well as a number of regional issues, in particular the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and the need to achieve peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region," said the statement at the end of two days of deliberations in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Turkey and Egypt will evaluate the outcome of this round of talks and agree on the next steps, said the release, which was also published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry as a statement.

Earlier, it had been agreed that existing contact first opened between the two sides' intelligence agencies would continue on the foreign ministry level.

Egypt had invited the Turkish side for the visit in early May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had said on April 15, adding that after the latest meeting, he could meet his Egyptian counterpart as well.

Turkey and Egypt have recently released statements on bilateral ties, suggesting an expected restoration in relations after more than seven years of political estrangement.

The two countries exchanged positive signals on establishing contacts and dialogue, including the possibility of holding talks to demarcate their maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.





