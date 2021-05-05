16 irregular migrants held in northwest Turkey

At least 16 Afghan irregular migrants were held in northwest Turkey, according to security sources on Wednesday.

Police in Kocaeli discovered the irregular migrants when they stopped a bus traveling on the main highway connecting Istanbul to Ankara, following a chase.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration directorate and three individuals were arrested on allegations of human smuggling.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including more than 3.6 million Syrians, the most in any country in the world.