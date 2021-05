News World Erdoğan, Putin discuss fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Anadolu Agency WORLD Published May 05,2021

Having a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and supplies of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.