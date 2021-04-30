Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in N.Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized as they "attempted to attack" in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Though the terrorist presence in these areas was largely eradicated, terror groups have made periodic efforts to shatter the peace in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.