Rennes mosque suffers 2nd Islamophobic attack in 20 days

The Avicenne centre had its walls painted with Islamophobic graffitis for the second time [AFP]

A mosque in northwestern France was subjected to an Islamophobic and racist attack for the second time in 20 days.

Slogans such as "Wake up France", "We warned you, immigration kills" and "No Islamization", were written on the walls of the mosque in the city of Rennes last night.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith and the Coordination Committee of Turkish Muslims in France have condemned the attack on the mosque.

On April 11, the mosque was the target of a similar attack. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin had visited the mosque stating that such acts could not be tolerated.