Turkish charity reaches out to needy families in Yemen

Turkey's state-run aid agency distributed 45 tons of food aid to 1,000 needy families in Yemen, the agency's country coordinator said on Wednesday.

"Through the special Ramadan program we initiated under the coordination of our Culture and Tourism Ministry, we became guests at iftar [fast-breaking meal] tables of our Yemeni brothers and sisters," Abdullah Sarı, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)'s Yemen coordinator, said in a statement.

Among the beneficiaries of the aid were disadvantaged groups such as orphans, internally displaced people and women in shelter homes.

He said that TIKA aims to reach out to 16,000 Yemenis during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.