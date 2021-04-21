Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines will resume flights from the UK and Denmark, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

"Based on the decision taken by our authorities, the passengers from the UK and Denmark will be allowed to arrive in Turkey on condition of performing negative PCR test that was done in the last 72 hours," Bilal Eksi said on Twitter.

"Please follow our expeditions," he noted.

Turkey joined other European countries last December in banning flights from the UK, Denmark, Netherlands, South Africa, because of concerns about a new fast-moving coronavirus strain.