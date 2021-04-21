'Istanbul conference opportunity for Afghan peace'

Pakistan on Wednesday said the now delayed conference on Afghan peace process in Istanbul is an opportunity to reach a political settlement in the war-torn country.

Reacting to the postponement of the conference, the Foreign Ministry said Pakistan attaches "great" value to Turkey's efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We believe that the meeting of Afghan leadership in Turkey, on the new dates once finalized, would be an important opportunity for the Afghans to make progress towards a negotiated political settlement," the statement read.

"We hope that the Afghan parties will not miss the opportunity to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement."

Turkey has postponed the much-anticipated peace conference until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan over issues regarding the preparations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Haberturk news channel on Tuesday.

The meeting was scheduled from April 24 - May 4 to fast-track an agreement between the Taliban and Kabul amid the announcement by Washington that foreign troops would leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11.