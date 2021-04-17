Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes off southwestern Turkey

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the Aegean coast near Turkey's southwestern Muğla province, the country's disaster agency said Saturday.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake took place at 8.08 p.m. (1708GMT)

It occurred 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles) below the surface and its epicenter was 29.6 kilometers (18.3 miles) away from Datca district.

According to the governorship and AFAD, no negative report has been received, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said on Twitter.