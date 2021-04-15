Turkey reports 61,400 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 4 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 35,031, with 297 new fatalities.

As many as 54,894 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.53 million.

More than 42.82 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 318,217 done since Wednesday.

The latest figures show there are now 3,080 patients in critical condition nationwide.

Since its mass immunization drive began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered over 19.3 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

Over 11.6 million people have received first doses of the vaccine, while more than 7.72 million have completed a two-dose course, according to official figures.

Starting Wednesday, special measures are in effect for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel will also be banned, except in emergency cases. Weekend curfews will also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants will only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.97 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Nearly 138.45 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 78.85 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.