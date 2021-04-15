'Turkey-Greece disputes can be resolved through talks'

In a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that faits accomplis and provocative rhetoric should be avoided in relations between the two countries.

"It is in our interests that minorities in both countries live in peace, it will have positive impact on our relations," he said.

Referring to the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, Cavusoglu stressed: "If they say they are Turkish, they are Turkish. You have to accept it."

He noted that Ankara is capable of protecting rights of both Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.

For his part, Dendias said his country and Turkey can create a positive agenda in the field of economy.