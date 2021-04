Koca: 85% of new cases in Turkey are due to UK variant

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 85% of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey are due to UK variant. No dramatic increase in bed occupancy rate of 59%, ICU occupancy of 67.4%, but data is cautionary.

Koca also said as Turkey is facing 'new peak' in which contagion is growing, people must work to reduce close contact and mobility.