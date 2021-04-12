TURKEY PLEDGES FULL SOLIDARITY WITH LIBYAS UNITY GOVERNMENT

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Libyan government of national unity prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah walk past honor guards during the official ceremony prior to their meeting in Ankara on April 12, 2021. (AFP Photo)

In a joint news conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Ankara, the president said the November 2019 maritime deal with Libya secured the national interests of both countries.

"Protecting Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity, political unity, the welfare of Libyan people are Turkey's top goals," Erdoğan told reporters.

Erdoğan noted that Turkey's support for the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has prevented putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces from overtaking capital Tripoli and carrying out massacres in the country, in addition to the cease-fire.

He continued by saying that he hopes the international community provides genuine support to the Libyan government to hold elections on the expected date.

The president also announced that Turkey will send 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Libya on Tuesday. He did not specify whether Turkey would deliver the Chinese Sinovac vaccines or the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines to the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dbeibah said his country affirmed the importance of Turkey's role in ensuring a lasting cease-fire in Libya.

"We expressed our aspirations for cooperation with Turkey in security reforms and both fighting terrorism," he said.

Calling Monday's meeting "very important," Dbeibah thanked Turkey for its contribution to the cease-fire.

"We wish to hold the next high-level strategic cooperation council meeting in Tripoli," he said.

Joint Declaration reaffirms commitment to stability in Libya

The joint statement signed by both countries affirmed the importance of preserving sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, political unity throughout Libya. It noted that the only legitimate leadership structures in the country are the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity.

The statement also highlighted the importance of coordinated determination to carry out the political process leading to Libyan elections on Dec. 24, as scheduled.

Selected through a United Nations-led process, Libya's new unity government, the Government of National Unity (GNU), was sworn in on March 15 from two rival political groups that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos.

Dbeibah will lead Libya to the Dec. 24 elections.

Ankara welcomed the appointment of the new government and vowed it would continue to provide all manner of support to ensure security, peace and prosperity in the North African nation.

Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the eastern-based forces of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France.

Libyans hope that the new process would end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ousting and killing of strongman Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.