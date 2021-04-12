6 Daesh/ISIS suspects nabbed in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces on Monday rounded up six suspects for their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said.

In Kahramanmaras-based operation that was carried out simultaneously in Kayseri and Gaziantep provinces, gendarmerie teams arrested the suspects found to be operating on behalf of Daesh/ISIS in conflict zones in Syria.

They were identified by the initials S.A, A.S, H.H, E.K. H.E.H. and A.S.

It was learned that A.S. received training on bomb mechanisms, and was involved in many attacks in Syria's Aleppo between 2013 and 2015.

S.A., meanwhile, acted as one of the so-called leaders in the organization and engaged in armed activities.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





