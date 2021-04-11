Libya’s interim premier to visit Turkey on Monday

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh will pay an official visit to Turkey on Monday at the invitation of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

As part of the two-day official visit, the first meeting of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in the capital Ankara, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The council meeting will be jointly chaired by Erdoğan and Dbeibeh, and will be attended by ministers from both countries, the statement said.

The meeting will focus on current regional and international issues, and will review all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Libya.

It will also discuss steps to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.





