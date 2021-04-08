PRESIDEN ERDOĞAN RECEIVES MARTYRED JURISTS PARENTS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received the parents of martyred prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at the presidential complex in Ankara.

In a closed-door meeting with father Hakkı Kiraz and mother Saadet Kiraz, Erdoğan presented a copy of the holy Quran and the national flag to the family.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay was also present at the meeting.

In 2015, two far-left DHKP-C terrorists posing as lawyers took Mehmet Selim Kiraz hostage in his office at an Istanbul courthouse and shot him after hours of fruitless negotiations.

The DHKP-C is responsible for numerous terror attacks in Turkey including the 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, which left a Turkish security guard martyred and a Turkish journalist injured.

The far-left group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU.