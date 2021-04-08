PRESIDEN ERDOĞAN RECEIVES MARTYRED JURISTS PARENTS

 Contact Us
Published April 08,2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received the parents of martyred prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at the presidential complex in Ankara.

In a closed-door meeting with father Hakkı Kiraz and mother Saadet Kiraz, Erdoğan presented a copy of the holy Quran and the national flag to the family.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay was also present at the meeting.

In 2015, two far-left DHKP-C terrorists posing as lawyers took Mehmet Selim Kiraz hostage in his office at an Istanbul courthouse and shot him after hours of fruitless negotiations.

The DHKP-C is responsible for numerous terror attacks in Turkey including the 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, which left a Turkish security guard martyred and a Turkish journalist injured.

The far-left group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU.