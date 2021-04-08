ASSAD REGIMES ATTACK KILLS 4 CIVILIANS, INJURES 2 IN IDLIB

At least four civilians, including two children, were killed with two children severely injured in an attack by Bashar al-Assad regime forces in northwestern Idlib province, sources said on Thursday.

The missile attack targeted a moving vehicle carrying civilians in a village in Jisr-Esh-Shugur district, which falls within a de-escalation zone, Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, sources told Anadolu Agency.

The children were rushed to nearby hospitals, said sources.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have been frequently violated by the regime and its allies.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.