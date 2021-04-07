Turkish police foil YPG/PKK terrorist attack in Syria

A bomb disposal expert participates in a detonating operation with a police dog near the Şanlıurfa-Adıyaman road on Friday, March 12, 2021 (Interior Ministry Handout)

Turkish police prevented an attack by the terrorist YPG/PKK in northwestern Syria, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"Our police prevented another [terrorist] action in Azaz, Syria," the Security Directorate said on Twitter.

Three kilograms (6.61 pounds) of plastic explosives, two igniter capsules, three key systems, and a roadside bomb mechanism were also seized, said the directorate.

Turkish security forces are present in northwestern Syria, just south of the Turkish border, as part of a multi-year effort to drive out terrorist elements to ensure both the safety of locals and security for the larger region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the group's Syrian branch.