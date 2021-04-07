Erdoğan: Turkey to lay groundwork for Istanbul canal project this summer

Turkey will soon hold a tender for a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul and lay the groundwork for it in the summer, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

The Kanal Istanbul project will connect the Black Sea north of Istanbul to the Marmara Sea to the south and is estimated to cost 75 billion lira ($9.2 billion).



The government says it will ease traffic on the Bosphorus Strait and prevent accidents. Turkey approved development plans for the project last month.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdoğan said Turkey would push on with the plan "whether you like it or not", referring to criticism from opposition parties and other opponents, and added the canal would be a "new windpipe" for the region.



ERDOĞAN DETERMINED TO SEE LOWER INTEREST RATES

Erdoğan also said he was determined to see interest rates return to single digits soon.

Erdoğan said: "God willing, we will reduce interest rates to single digits and then further lower this number. We are determined."



In his address, Erdoğan also promised to "reduce inflation to single digits".







