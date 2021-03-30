Turkish scientists developing intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 - minister

have been developing anfor the COVID-19 disease, Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministersaid in his remarks on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Nanografi's new graphene production plant in the capital Ankara, Mustafa Varank said the nasal spray is expected to be more effective.

The intranasal vaccine will boost Turkey's efforts in its fight against the coronavirus, Varank said, adding the vaccine could be "remodeled" in case of virus mutations.

Phase-1 human trials will begin shortly for the first Turkish-made intranasal vaccine candidate as its preclinical stages have successfully completed, he said.

"After all clinical stages successfully completed, we aim to launch administering intranasal vaccine this year," Varank stressed.

Pointing out the obstacles to commercial graphene adoption, Varank said Turkey will be one of 10 countries which can produce graphene at large scale thanks to the new investment.