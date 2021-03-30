News
Turkey to offer locally-made COVID-19 vaccines to all humanity: Erdoğan
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 30,2021
"Vaccine issue has taken a dire turn, nearly 100 countries have not reached COVID-19 vaccine yet. When work on the domestic vaccine is completed, Turkey plans to offer it to all humanity under the most appropriate conditions," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his televised comments on Tuesday.