News World Turkey to offer locally-made COVID-19 vaccines to all humanity: Erdoğan

Turkey to offer locally-made COVID-19 vaccines to all humanity: Erdoğan

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 30,2021 Subscribe

"Vaccine issue has taken a dire turn, nearly 100 countries have not reached COVID-19 vaccine yet. When work on the domestic vaccine is completed, Turkey plans to offer it to all humanity under the most appropriate conditions," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his televised comments on Tuesday.