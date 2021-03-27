Turkey to start vaccinating people over 60

Turkey will begin vaccinating people over 60 and some risk groups as daily infections climb, the country's health minister says.

Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter the spouses of people above 60 are also eligible. The risk groups included in this round of vaccinations are people with underlying conditions.

Turkey rolled out its vaccination program in January with CoronaVac by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and has administered more than 14.6 million shots. This week, the country also received approximately 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Daily infections reached more than 30,000 Saturday as Turkey continues with relaxed restrictions. Another 151 new deaths were registered, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 30,923.