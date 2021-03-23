Turkey: 3 FETO terror suspects nabbed in NW Edirne

Security forces on Tuesday arrested three people in northwestern Turkey with their suspected links to FETO, the terror group behind the 2016 deadly coup attempt.

The suspects were caught in Edirne province as they were trying to illegally cross into Greece, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

They were later referred to the provincial gendarmerie command in the province.

FETO and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen are accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.