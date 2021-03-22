Turkish forces neutralize 13 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

At least 13 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said that YPG/PKK terrorists attempted to carry out attacks in the Operation Peace Spring zone. The Turkish commandos retaliated and neutralized three terrorists, it added.

Separately, 10 more YPG/PKK terrorists detected by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Operation Euphrates Shield Region were neutralized by Turkish commando teams, according to the ministry.

The number of terrorists neutralized in northern Syria reached 45 over the last three days.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.









