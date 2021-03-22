China ready to work with North Korea and other parties for peace on Korean Peninsula: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said China is ready to work with North Korea and other parties for peace on the Korean Peninsula, state-run media said.

"China is willing to work with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and other related parties to uphold the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability on the peninsula, so as to make new contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," said Xi.

The remarks from the Chinese president came in a verbal exchange of messages with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Experts see Beijing as a critical party to any effort by Washington to solve the longstanding nuclear issue of North Korea.

Last week, North Korea said it had turned down an offer by the US for talks, stating that dialogue would be possible only if both sides come to an "equal footing."

Kim and former US President Donald Trump met in 2018 and 2019, but failed to make progress on Washington's calls for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and North Korea's demands for an end to sanctions.