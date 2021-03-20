Turkish army retaliates against YPG/PKK attacks

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized a number of terrorists and destroyed over 20 targets of the YPG/PKK terror group in northwestern Syria, a security source said on Saturday.

This came in response to an incident in which rockets fired by terrorists from across the Syrian border landed in the southern Turkish province of Kilis on Thursday.

The Turkish military immediately retaliated the rocket attack and targeted terror elements in Tal Rifat, from where the rockets were believed to have been fired, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.