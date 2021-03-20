Erdoğan, Pahor exchange views over phone to further improve Turkey-Slovenia ties

Turkey's president, speaking to his Slovenian counterpart over the phone on Saturday, hailed advancements in ties between the two countries, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Slovenia's Borut Pahor discussed ways to further improve Turkey-Slovenia ties, the directorate said in a statement.

During the talk, Erdoğan marked the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

He also underlined that economic and trade relations between Turkey and Slovenia, which have gained momentum in recent years, have greater potential than their current levels.

Erdoğan also thanked Pahor for his country's support for Turkey's EU accession bid and expressed hope that Slovenia's upcoming EU term presidency, slated to start as of July 1, would contribute to the process.





