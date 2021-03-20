Turkey reports more than 21,000 daily coronavirus cases

Because of a new type of coronavirus cases in Turkey, the number of people wandering in the squares and streets with masks [Getty Images]

Turkey on Saturday reported more than 21,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 21,061 cases, including 958 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.99 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 29,959 with 95 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 18,815 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.8 million.

More than 36.16 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 190,129 done since Friday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition fell to 1,538.

Since Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 13.05 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

Over 8 million people to date have received their first doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus, while second doses were given to more than 5 million.

On March 1, Turkey started easing weekend curfews while continuing weeknight curfews to stem the virus's spread. The country allows more in-person education and restaurant dining, based on local risk assessment.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.7 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 122.49 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now numbering over 69.38 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.