A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday, the country's disaster agency said.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake occurred in the Erzincan Province at 08.51 a.m. local time (GMT0551) at the dept of 7.01 kilometers (4.3 miles).

Governor Mehmet Makas said the epicenter of the quake was Kemah district and no loss of lives were reported so far.