Turkey congratulates new secretary general of OECD

Turkey on Monday congratulated Mathias Cormann who will take charge as the secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"As the founding member of the OECD, we have full confidence in the experience and qualifications of Mr. Cormann, who will serve under the extraordinary economic and social conditions triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak as of June 1, 2021," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Ankara believes that the global effectiveness and reach of the OECD will increase in this critical period, as well as the working principles and understanding of the organization will be further strengthened under the leadership of Cormann, who will be the first secretary general from the Asia-Pacific region, the statement added.

Cormann, 50, was the former finance minister of Australia.

"On this occasion, we would like to thank Mr. Angel Gurria, who has been serving as Secretary General since June 1, 2006 and wish him success in his future life and work," the statement concluded.