Turkey: Greece should give up provocative approach

"We consider that it is important for the welfare of both the region and the Greek people that our Greek neighbors give up their uncompromising and provocative attitude as soon as possible," Hulusi Akar said at a meeting via video link with the country's Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler and commanders-in-chief of armed forces.

Greece still hinders the establishment of good neighborly relations between Turkey and Greece with some practices that escalate tensions, Akar added.

Touching upon Greece's military drills, he said it is not an important matter for the Turkish Armed Forces.

Akar went on to say that Greece will not gain anything by likening issues between Turkey and Greece to those with Turkey and the EU or Turkey and the US.

"We want to have good neighborly relations with all our neighbors, especially Greece, of course, including Egypt," he said, adding that Turkey stands with diplomacy and dialogue.

Tensions have been running high for months in the Eastern Mediterranean as Greece has disputed Turkey's rights to energy exploration.

Turkey -- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean -- sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of Turkish Cyprus.

Greece has made maximalist maritime territorial boundary claims based on small islands just kilometers off the Turkish coast. To reduce tensions, Ankara has called for dialogue and negotiations to ensure fair sharing of the region's resources.