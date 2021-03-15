RUSSIA IS NOT ONLY TURKEYS NEIGHBOR BUT ALSO PARTNER

'Russia is not only Turkey's neighbor but also partner'

The Turkish parliament speaker on Monday said Russia was not only a neighbor of Turkey but also a partner.

"Russia is not only our neighbor, but also our friend and cooperation partner on the way to the future. What we have accomplished in the last 18 years is proof of this," Mustafa Şentop told the centennial anniversary panel of the Treaty of Brotherhood, also known as the Treaty of Moscow.

Turkey and Russia should be partners with "common sense" in their relations, Şentop said.

"The best way to achieve this is to have reasonable expectations" and act with a sincere approach to tackle issues, he noted.

Şentop added: "It's not possible for any country to take the road to a prosperous future alone. Turkey and Russia are on the right track in this sense."

Turkey and Russia penned on March 16, 2021 the Moscow Treaty to begin the diplomatic ties between the two countries.



